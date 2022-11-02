Divorce decree
Bradan Miller O'Dell vs. Kaytlynn Page O'Dell, incompatibility.
Protective order
Michael Shane Foreman, et al. vs. Andrew Williamson, Nov. 29.
Small claims
Wilhoit Properties Inc. vs. Cassey Jones, et al., $824, Nov. 28.
Armstrong Bank vs.:
• Mary Ann Cullom, $518.31, Dec. 2.
• Tammy D. Bland, $550.02, Dec. 2.
• Brittany Jones, $587.90, Dec. 2.
• Angelia Danyell Chick, $805.10, Dec. 2.
• Corey Andrew Medina, $603.07, Dec. 2.
• Chad Robert Marler, $732.81, Dec. 2.
• Estate of Harley Gray Jr., $738.76, Dec. 2.
• Harley Ann Raskey, $514.08, Dec. 2.
• Ramone Lee Webster, $524.37, Dec. 2.
• Tyler Eckel, $1,050.07, Dec. 2.
• Ricky Lee Todd, $750.78, Dec. 2.
• Trevor J. Tipton, $722.37, Dec. 2.
• Paula Walker, $1,830.21, Dec. 2.
• Jason Glenn Henson, $2,611.90, Dec. 2.
• Billy Gerald Weston Jr., et al., $3,872.85, Dec. 2.
• Estate of Stan Mathews, $1,757.57, Dec. 2.
• Gregory Laure Hytche, $575.42, Dec. 2.
Initial appearances
COTTON, Randy Keith. First-degree murder; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Held without bond. Sounding docket Nov. 16.
HENSON, David James. Embezzlement; false declaration of ownership to a pawn broker (15 counts). Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Nov. 16.
PEPIAKITAH, Felicia Lynn. First-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 16.
PICKLESIMON, Terrell Marksteven. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; driving under the influence. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Nov. 17. Disposition docket Nov. 17 (DUI only).
Acceleration
MARTIN, Brooke Taylor. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,000. Hearing Nov. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.