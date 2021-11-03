Marriage licenses
Drew Colton Vandiver, 25, and Kambri Nikole Martinez, 25, both of Muskogee.
Chris John Hall, 28, and Anna Marie Cole, 26, both of Muskogee.
Joshua Paul Connell, 31, and Edna Jean Anderson, 31, both of Chouteau.
Protective order
Kacy Michelle Reynolds vs. Lonnie Deal Frazier Jr., Dec. 2.
Civil suits
Daniel L. Coats, et al. vs. Christian Dishman, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Discover Bank vs.:
• Ray L. Elam aka Raymond Elam, petition for judgment, $14,089.50.
• Henrietta J. Taylor, petition for judgment, $11,610.44.
• Sheri Smith, petition for judgment, $10,868.64.
Autovest vs.:
• Lorrie Oman, petition for judgment, $10,230.73.
• Rebecca Millsaps, petition for judgment, $16,190.20.
In re: Linda M. Hutchens, lost title.
In re: Allen Soltour, lost title.
In re: Shaun Patrick McGee, lost title.
In re: Jimmy Gore, lost title.
In re: Amber Carroll, lost title.
In re: Love Bottling Co., lost title.
In re: Lauren Sutherland, lost title.
In re: Tyson Reeves, lost title.
In re: Mac Martin II, lost title.
Initial appearance
CHAPLIN, Larry Eugene aka SCROGGINS, Larry. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; resisting an officer. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket Nov. 16.
Dismissal
REDO Jr., Victor Cottrell. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
ROBBINS, Russell William. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more; transporting open container of beer. City arrest.
