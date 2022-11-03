Marriage license
Matthew Eric Springfield, 26, and Christina Ashton Clovis, 24, both of Tulsa.
Protective orders
Michelle Leanne Tooman vs. William Colton Burris, Nov. 30.
Sandra Diana Jennings, et al. vs.:
• Roger Lee Lewis, Nov. 30.
• Matthew Edward Jennings, Nov. 30.
Dustin A. Colwell vs. Glenn W. Wilfong, Nov. 29.
Civil suits
In re: Estevan Rodriguez, lost title.
In re: Kenneth E. Richerson, lost title.
Small claims
Black Mesa Properties, LLC vs. Derek Palmer, $854.75, Nov. 28.
Initial appearances
COFFEE, Cody Michael Lee. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 14.
FOX, Dalton Wade. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 13.
MAGORIAN-DICKEY, Trent Leland. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 13.
McBRIDE, Joshua Shawn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 13.
McNAC Jr., Arther Lee. Feloniously pointing firearm; assault and battery. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 17.
PICKLESIMON, Terrell Marksteven. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Nov. 17.
SHAHAN, Michael Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 17.
Revocations
COFFEE, Cody Michael Lee. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000 (four counts); third-degree burglary. Bond $10,000. Hearing Nov. 14.
JONES, Aaron Kevin. Lewd molestation (two counts). Bond $5,000. Hearing Nov. 10.
PINSKI, Toby Tucker. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $2,500. Hearing Nov. 10.
DUI arrest
KING, Parker. Driving under the influence. County arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.