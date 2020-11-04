Muskogee County District Court 11.04.20

Marriage license
Jacob Ryan Fisher, 29, and Carey Ann Mossey, 29, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba South Point Apartments vs. Lolethia Hill, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 16.
Adam Potts dba Lawnstars vs. Dogwood Creek Retirement Center, $3,499.18, Dec. 9.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Tierra Swanson, $625.79, Dec. 7.
Shapoor Kazemi vs. Dena Joyce, et al., $4,450, Nov. 18.
Sentencing
KRUTZIK, Ginger Sue. Distribute controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of a school; acquire proceeds of drug activity; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced Nov. 4. One 10-year, one five-year and one one-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
