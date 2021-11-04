Marriage licenses
Chadwick Darnell Harris Jr., 25, and Mackenzie Rae Cook, 27, both of Muskogee.
Justin Ray Smith, 38, and Alacia Dawn Smith, 32, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Karamy Michelle Hendrix, et al. vs. Tray Braxton Kennedy, Dec. 2.
Alesha Joe Wheeler vs. Zachary Dennis Wheeler, Dec. 2.
Civil suits
Citibank vs. Jennifer Bradley, petition for judgment, $5,866.03.
Arvest Bank vs. Floyd G. Britten Jr., petition for judgment, $2,101.86.
In re: Chandra Camano, lost title.
State of Oklahoma, ex. rel., et al. vs. Coast to Coast Carports Inc., et al., tax warrant, $86,477.62.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. vs. Charles Cook, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Brian Varndo, et al. vs. Justin Gregory, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 17.
Initial appearances
ADNEY-MOORE, Chad Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 23.
CAMPBELL, Christopher Lee. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 18.
HUTCHENS, Kerry Norman. Malicious injury to property. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing Nov. 17.
McDUFFEE, Wacey Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 23.
MYERS, Jeremy Deaune aka MYERS, Jeremy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 23.
ROBBINS Jr., Russell William. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 18.
TORRES, Fernando. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 23.
Revocation
HUTCHENS, Kerry Norman. Domestic assault with a dangerous weapon; kidnapping; carrying weapons. Bond $1,000. Hearing Nov. 17.
Dismissals
DAVENPORT, Andrew Wade. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Best interest of justice.
DISNEY, Jeffrey Ray. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Best interest of justice.
HORNER, Christopher Dale. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
MUCK, Dustin Blake. Drive under the influence of alcohol; possession of paraphernalia.
