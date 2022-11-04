Marriage licenses
Wrangler Dakota Lane, 23, of Porum, and Taylor Marie Miller, 19, of Fort Smith, Ark.
Tyler Chase Dearman, 25, and Baylee Michelle Tyler, 22, both of Warner.
James Michael Rice, 54, of Broken Arrow, and Veronica Lynn Wiedel, 58, of Muskogee.
Elvis George Pastrana, 20, and Branson Nicole Brucker, 25, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Amanda Kay Cole vs. Cory Wayne Cauthon, Dec. 7.
Tiffany Blake, et al. vs. Jason Hernandez, Dec. 1.
Julia Ann Wagner vs. Roger Dean Wagner, Dec. 6.
Terry Lynn Kinnison, et al. vs. Wendy Kinnison, Nov. 30.
Lindsay Marie Jo Myers, et al. vs. Austin Thomas Myers, Dec. 7.
Civil suits
Texas Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. Willie D. Brown, et al., petition for judgment, $1,323.17.
Davco Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, LLC vs. SOS Green House, LLC, petition for judgment, $56,000.
Carolyn Green, et al. vs. City of Muskogee, petition for judgment, $13,635.54.
