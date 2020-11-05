Muskogee County District Court 11.05.20

Marriage licenses
David Aaron Rollow, 46, and Heather Christine Menge, 43, both of Fort Gibson.
Cody Dewayne Yancey, 25, and Jewel Lynn Kivett, 19, both of Muskogee.
Patric Earl Davis, 19, and Jacqueline Rae-Nan Morton, 19, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Z & J Enterprises vs. Angela Benavidez, et al., $1,668, Nov. 18.
Jim Hunt vs. Michelle Madewell, $630, Nov. 18.
Initial appearances
BRYANT, Clinton. Sexual battery. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 18.
BUNCIK Jr., Timothy Frank. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $40,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 12.
CHASE, John Edward. Embezzlement of rental property. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing Nov. 12.
DONALDSON, Bryson Keith. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 18.
LUCAS, Austin. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 18.
McCARTER, Billy Joe. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Nov. 19.
Revocation
BUNCIK Jr., Timothy Frank. Knowingly concealing stolen property; conspiracy; attempted larceny of implements of animal husbandry. Bond $3,000. Hearing Nov. 12.
Dismissal
SCHUMACHER, Marty Dean. Sexual battery. No complaining witness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.