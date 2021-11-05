Marriage licenses
Garrett Brynden Garner, 27, and Jolena LeAnn Mashunkashey, 24, both of Muskogee.
Sequoyah Lee Girty, 36, and Diana Marie Howard, 38, both of Warner.
Jarrin Cole Field, 27, and Makala Dawn Tillery, 27, both of Porum.
Andrew Ray Lammers, 30, and Katlynn Lanay Cline, 20, both of Muskogee.
Mason Lee Odell, 21, and Paige Marie Winfrey, 23, both of Krebs.
Jerry David Maxey, 59, and April Melanie Fletcher, 61, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Destiny Brooke Reather, et al. vs. Aaron Bales, Dec. 2.
Randy Alan Davis vs. Tony givens, Dec. 2.
Civil suits
Erik Allen Ray Sanders vs. State of Oklahoma, petition to expunge.
In re: Gary O'Hara, lost title.
In re: Trey Quaranta, lost title.
Small claims
South 25th Place Apartments vs.:
• Shavonda Holmes, $835, Nov. 22.
• Linda Ingram, $1,510, Nov. 22.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Candy McFarland, $677, Dec. 10.
• Jennifer Rutherford, $359, Dec. 10.
• Catherine Pate, $524, Dec. 10.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Aeriana Carter, $482.50, Dec. 10.
• Scott Wilson, $691.50, Dec. 10.
Initial appearances
BRYANT, Shannon Todd. Second-degree burglary; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 22.
GRAVES, Cratezz Shamore. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Nov. 22.
MORTON, Samantha Dawn. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 22.
MUCK, Dustin Blake. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Nov. 22.
Sentencing
WISEMAN, Billy Joe. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Sentenced Oct. 8. Five years suspended. Fined $1,000.
Dismissals
GOODWIN, Amie. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Lack of jurisdiction.
RAYNOR, Gunner Dewayne. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
HARMON, Madison Leigh. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
NEVES, Joseph Ryan. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
