Muskogee County District Court 11.06.20

Marriage license
William Klint Morgan, 41, and Ashley Annette Campbell, 35, both of Boynton.
Small claims
Mid Continent Construction LLP vs. Mark Shigley, et al., $967, Nov. 30.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Dominique Marshall, $403, Dec. 20.
• Teresa Mallonee, $403, Dec. 11.
• Delvetta Josey, $403, Dec. 11.
• Jennifer Clifton, $342, Dec. 11.
• Ericka Smith, $402, Dec. 11.
• Brad Ramirez, $403, Dec. 11.
Initial appearances
BLEVINS, Adam Dalaney. Third-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing Nov. 12.
CULBERSON, Cherrod. Escape from arrest or detention. Held without bond. Sounding docket Nov. 16.
DEAN, Rex Glyn Keith Dean. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 24.
SALAZAR, Tiy Jordan. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Nov. 30.
STANCLE, Bryson Shawn Cash. Indecent exposure; trespassing after being forbidden. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 16.
Revocation
BLEVINS, Adam Dalaney. Possession of firearm while on probation; harassing and threatening electronic communication. Bond $1,000. Hearing Nov. 12.
