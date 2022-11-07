Marriage license
Parker Trent Harper, 38, and Erica Star Jones, 33, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
William Ray Sexton vs. Thomas McKinney Jr., petition for judgment, between $10,000 and $75,000.
Glenn R. Soule, et al. vs. Louisa Barnett, et al., quiet title.
Centier Bank vs. Kimberly Lynn Clay aka Kimberly Lynn Saffell, et al., petition for judgment, $92,466.29.
Armstrong Bank vs. Robert William Beech, et al., foreclosure.
Capital One, N.A. vs. Dale Troutt, petition for judgment, $2,111.68.
Progressive Car Finance vs. Jennifer Brown, et al., petition for judgment, $5,553.50.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Travis Thornton, petition for judgment, $6,998.68.
State of Oklahoma vs. Richard Eldridge, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Small claims
Billy Jackson vs. Phillips Diesel Service, $10,000, Dec. 5.
RCT Properties, Inc. vs. Kenny Couch, et al., $1,950, Nov. 28.
Alisha Beasley vs. Matthew Young, et al., $5,000, Nov. 28.
Initial appearances
HAMILTON, Felicia Lynn. Child neglect. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 21.
HERNANDEZ, Jason. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; malicious injury to property - under $1,000.
JONES, Michael Clifford Edward. Sexual abuse - child under 12. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 18.
LYONS II, Leonard Paul. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket Nov. 21.
PEPIAKITAH, Felecia Lynn. Battery/assault and battery on police officer. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Nov. 16.
TURNER, Joe Deric. Feloniously pointing firearm; possess firearms after former felony conviction. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 18.
Revocations
JONES, Michael Clifford Edward. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; attempted larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; possession of stolen vehicle; knowingly concealing stolen property; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; no valid driver's license. Bond $4,000. Hearing Nov. 18.
TURNER, Joe Deric. Second-degree burglary; Knowingly concealing/withholding stolen property (two counts); possession of stolen vehicle; distribution of controlled dangerous substance — including possession with intent to distribute; endeavoring/conspiracy to deliver/manufacture/possess controlled dangerous substance; acquire proceeds from drug activity. Bond $10,000. Hearing Nov. 18.
DUI arrest
ADAMS, Tiffany Vernice. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; operating vehicle without carrying security verification form; operating morot vehicle without valid driver's license. City arrest.
