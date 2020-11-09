Muskogee County District Court 11.09.20

Marriage licenses

Marcus Wayne Martin, 27, and Staci Diane Kizzia, 39, both of Braggs.

Christopher Michael Demaro, 25, and Betsy Mivoslaba Nino, 22, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Commerce Finance vs.:

• Lisa Sun Nicolas, $465, Dec. 11.

• Corrine Duvall, $675, Dec. 11.

• Regan Jarrard, $538, Dec. 11.

Atlas Property Management dba The Woods Apartments vs. Timothy Knapper, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 30

Cheryl Harlin-Jones vs. Tiara Carter, $1,565, Nov. 30.

South 25th Place Apartments vs.:

• Kasey Gant, et al., $694.98, Nov. 30.

• Shaebriel Vann, $728, Nov. 30.

Initial appearances

FORT, Lee Howard. Stalking in violation of court order (two counts); threaten to perform act of violence; intimidation of witness. Bond $300,000. Sounding docket Nov. 23.

GREER, Melisa Jean aka GREER, Melissa J. Grand larceny. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Nov. 23.

Dismissal

WALKER, Otis Dakota. Larceny from a person. In the best interest of justice.

DUI arrest

CAWTHORNE, Lori. Driving under the influence, second and subsequent felony offense; obstructing officer. County arrest.

