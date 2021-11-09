Marriage license
Heriberto Duran, 73, and Beatriz Gomez Esparza, 52, both of Oklahoma City.
Civil suits
Tracey Rainey vs. The Castle of Muskogee, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Bank of Oklahoma vs. Anthony M. Hesley, petition for judgment, $7,944.10.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Ryan Herx, petition for judgment, $1,285.32.
In re: Kaden G. McCaleb, et al., lost title.
Adam Hammond vs. State of Oklahoma, petition to remove sex offender registration requirement for sex offender registry.
In re: Paul and/or Melody Combs, lost title.
Small claims
Mid-Continent Construction vs.:
• Tiffany McNeal, et al., $575, Nov. 22.
• Sam Freeman, et al., $650, Nov. 22.
• Lynessa Harris, et al., $1,204, Nov. 22.
Annette Williams vs. Aston Cole, $2,300, Nov. 22.
Garrison Rentals vs. Daniel Bellah, et al., $1,050, Nov. 22.
Todd Rackley vs. Gary Jones et al., $700, Nov. 22.
Erica Kellenbenz vs. Boone Dawson, replevin, Nov. 22.
Initial appearances
BUSHMAN, Robert Michael. Child abuse. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 22.
ENGELBRECHT, Jeremy Ray. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; threaten to perform act of violence; protective order violation. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 23.
HARMON, Madison Leigh. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket Nov. 23.
MARTINEZ, Fabian Alexandro. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; assault and battery with deadly weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 30.
PAGE, Jeffery Shane. Third-degree burglary. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 30.
Revocation
BROWN, Cordale Keith. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Bond $2,500. Hearing Nov. 15.
DAUGHERTY, Patricia aka LOONEY, Patricia Marie. Falsely personate another to create liability; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; obstructing an officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of contraband by an inmate. Held without bond. Hearing Nov. 15.
Dismissal
BUCHANAN, James Lewis. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrests
ASHLEY, Anthony Tyler. Driving while impaired. City arrest.
BIBLE, Kallen Foster. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container of beer; driving whit license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
BUCHANAN, Jonathan Chinoan. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
DENTON, Hayley. Possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia; possession of contraband by an inmate; drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
GRAYSON, Kyle. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; carrying firearms while under the influence; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
HARMON, Madison Leigh. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
MARTINEZ, Carlos. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
MORTON, Alvontey Devon. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
OSORIO, Belan Ofelia. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
STANFORD, Andre Dewayne. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
WALTON, Michael Ken. Drive under the influence of alcohol. Haskell PD arrest.
