Marriage licenses
Todd Randall McGinley, 52, and Shannon Patricia Drake, 52, both of Fort Gibson.
Cross Livingston Stewart, 20, and Hannah Roe McKenzie Williams, 21, both of Tahlequah.
Caitlin Ashleigh Stinnett, 27, and Jayme Lynn Sanchez, 34, both of Porum.
Divorce decree
Lyndy Barnard vs. Gage Barnard, incompatibility.
Protective order
Margaret Estelle Bates vs. Jeff Dewayne Bates, Nov. 29.
Civil suits
In re: Levi Breeding, lost title.
In re: Carl Wallace, lost titles.
In re: Gabriel Turnipseed, lost title.
In re: Marcial Senna Castro Jr., lost title.
Small claims
Vital Physical Therapy Services, LLC vs. Muskogee Premier Day Care, LLC, $10,000, Nov. 28.
Red River Credit vs.:
• Johnathan Hummingbird, $588.60, Dec. 7.
• Mark Carney, $819.45, Dec. 7.
• Alane Vann, $819.45, Dec. 7.
Mid-Continent Construction LLC vs.:
* David Quicke, et al., $1,300, Nov. 30.
• Tiffany McNeal, et al., $775, Nov. 30.
• Misty Coleman, et al., $348, Nov. 30.
• Lisa Simpson, et al., $850, Nov. 30.
• Brittany Gray, $890, Nov. 30.
• Colton Grant Dickman, $720.92, Nov. 30.
Initial appearances
FOSTER, Clarence Robert Christopher. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle (two counts); domestic abuse — assault and battery; kidnapping. Bond $21,000. Sounding docket Nov. 23.
HEDRICK, Bobby. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 23.
HUGHES, Stephanie Nicole. Child abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 23.
SMITH, Matthew Keith. First-degree burglary; obstructing officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 23.
STANTON, Malachi E. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 23.
Dismissal
PERRYMAN, Michellie Rose. Knowingly concealing stolen property. No complaining witness.
Revocation
LOWERY, Ashley Nicole. Obtaining cash or merchandise by two or more bogus checks together over felony limit $1,000; grand larceny in house or vehicle; falsely personate another to create liability; second-degree burglary. Own recognizance. Hearing Nov. 17.
DUI arrest
YAHOLA, Tammy Leigh. Driving under the influence. Fort Gibson arrest.
