Muskogee County District Court 11.10.20

Small claims
McCaslin RV Spaces & Mobile Home Park LLC, vs. Scott Phillips, $3,860, Nov. 30.
Initial appearances
AGUILAR, David Andrew. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 24.
BOYD, Shane Clive. Failure to register as a sex offender; falsely personate another to create liability; threaten to perform act of violence. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Nov. 23.
CASTILLO, Damon Ray. Protective order violation. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 17.
HOLLIDAY, John. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; committing felony with firearm with defaced identification number; actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 24.
LOTT, Leslie Kyle. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 24.
NICHELSON, Joshua Allen aka NICHOLSON, Joshua A. Second-degree burglary; petit larceny. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 24.
DUI arrest
WILLIAMS, Lawrence. Driving under the influence of alcohol; eluding police officer; running a roadblock; transporting open container of beer. City arrest.
