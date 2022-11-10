Marriage licenses
Zachary Tanner Franks, 25, and Freda Holli Arnold, 28, both of Haskell.
Larry Gene Robinson, 46, and Laura Gayle Fairchild, 49, both of Checotah.
Donald Andrew Williams, 28, and Caitlyn Michelle Ellis, 25, both of Muskogee.
Kelly Scott Ward, 46, and Danielle Lynn Hambrick, 49, both of Muskogee.
Jacob Dean Cowden 23, of Okay, and Blake Whitley Judkins, 24, of Wagoner.
Divorce decree
Catherine Ramirez vs. Bradley Ramirez, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Capital One, N.A. vs.:
• Michael A. Fox, petition for judgment, in excess of $10,000.
• Anita Hill, petition for judgment, $3,983.25.
• Amanda L. Cowett, petition for judgment, $3,048.65.
• Stephanie L. Barnoski, petition for judgment, $2,327.46.
• Mary K. Dawson, petition for judgment, $2,150.57.
Small claims
Master Finance vs.:
• Deborah Adams, $560, Dec. 12.
• Irene Carney, $1,530, Dec. 12.
• Justin Harris, $768, Dec. 12.
• Diane Ranea Few, $398, Dec. 12.
• April Lay, $212, Dec. 12.
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Stephanie Chuculate, $2,352, Dec. 12.
• Robyn Catron, $87, Dec. 12.
• Darlene Pierce, $1,170, Dec. 12.
• Barbara Fleming, $1,253, Dec. 12.
Initial appearances
ADAMS, Tiffany Vernice aka LEE, Tiffany aka ADAMS, Tiffany Bernice aka DAVIS, Tiffany. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; driving without a valid driver's license; failure to pay taxes due to state. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 20.
BECKEL, Tyler Duane. Felony value - false pretenses/bogus check/con game (two counts). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 28.
COOK, Stephanie. Threaten to perform act of violence. Released on own recognizance. Sounding docket Nov. 28.
ECKEL, Michael. Felony value - false pretenses/bogus check/con game (two counts). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 28.
McCRILLIS, Brian Ray aka McCRILLUS, Brian Ray aka McCRILLS, Brian Ray. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $1,500. Preliminary hearing Nov. 18.
McGINLEY, Todd. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 28.
PIERCE, Danny Wayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (methamphetamine). Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 28.
WORDLOW, Jermaine Anthony. First-degree robbery. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 17.
Acceleration
UTLER, Rocky Lee. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; second-degree burglary; obstructing officer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $5,000. Hearing Nov. 17.
Revocations
McCRILLIS, Brian Ray aka McCRILLUS, Brian Ray aka McCRILLS, Brian Ray. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $1,500. Hearing Nov.18.
WORDLOW, Jermaine Anthony. Failure to register as sex offender; domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; failure to comply with sex offender registration; sex offender residing with minor child; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $5,000. Hearing Nov. 17.
Sentencing
RIVAS-MAYORCA, Carlos Eduardo. Second-degree arson; third-degree arson; third-degree burglary; malicious injury to property; resisting an officer. One 20-year, one 15-year, one five-year, one one-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences.
DUI arrest
KIRKENDOLL, Harold Matthew. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
