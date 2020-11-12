Muskogee County District Court 11.13.20

Marriage licenses
James Wesley Granger, 26, and Hailey Dawn Varnell, 23, both of Porum.
Cody Wayne Ayers, 47, and Sarah Ella Spears, 27, both of Braggs.
Small claims
Sherry K. Varga vs. Jennifer Howard, et al., $2,500, Nov. 30.
Jim Hunt, et al., vs. Judy Simerton, $440, Nov. 30.
Wilhoit Properties vs.:
• Tamia Carter, $1,370, Nov. 30.
• Eddie Ramsey, $910, Nov. 30.
Initial appearances
HILL, James Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000.
WILLIAMS, Lawrence Eugene. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 30.
Revocations
GONZALES, Jacob Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; speeding - posted zone, driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Held without bond. Hearing Nov. 23.
HILL, James Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of beer; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Hearing Nov. 23.
DUI arrest
NANNEY, Jessica Nicole. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container of beer; speeding. Fort Gibson Police Department arrest.
