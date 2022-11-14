Marriage licenses
Peyton J. Stevens, 22, and Brooklyn Taylor Bridges, 20, both of Fort Gibson.
John Herbert Derheim, 55, and Kenneth Orval Franklin Jr., 51, both of Virginia, Minnesota.
Protective orders
Staci Renee DeArmond, et al. vs. Charles Daryl DeArmond, Dec. 19.
Delana Michelle Niece vs. Ronald Alford Niece, Dec. 13.
Civil suits
In re: Carson Smart, lost title.
TD Bank USA, N.A. vs. Stacy Pense, petition for judgment, $2,729.59.
Small claims
Sun Loan vs.:
• Cindy Benton, $698, Dec. 14.
• Christopher Cooksey, $840.60, Dec. 14.
• Karen Jones, $1,691.40, Dec. 14.
• Amber Mayfield, $914.13, Dec. 14.
• Moka Coodwin, $969.20, Dec. 14.
• Diana Nunn, $969.20, Dec. 14.
• Lillian Richmond, $620, Dec. 14.
• Anna Robbins, $1,140, Dec. 14.
Parklane Apartments, et al. vs. Dalebert Smith, et al., $530, Dec. 12.
Cope Properties vs.:
• Tyler Rice, $960, Dec. 12.
• Chelsie Bloomster, $2,860, Dec. 12.
• Melissa Lowe, $605, Dec. 12.
Initial appearances
CLARK, Jonathan Lee. Child sexual abuse. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 28.
GIVENS, Anthony Clark. Aggravated assault and battery; extortion by means not amounting to robbery. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Nov. 28.
HENDERSON Jr., Norman Patrick. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; resisting an officer. Held without bond. Drug court Nov. 28.
LEE, Casey Brent aka LEE Casey. Child neglect (marijuana). Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 28.
Sentencing
CARNELISON, Troy Dean. Aggravated driving under the influence, second and subsequent. Five years in prison. Fined $250.
ROLLINS, Gale Bennett. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. One five-year and one one-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,500.
DUI arrests
OWENS, Gregory. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia. County arrest.
RAYNOR, Matthew. Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol; carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.