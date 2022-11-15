Marriage license
Jose Guadalupe Mares, 36, and Leticia Leon, 53, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Ashley Hine, petition for judgment, $1,159.31.
Capital One, N.A. vs.:
• Robert Bell, petition for judgment, $6,442.07.
• Kerry A. Conner, petition for judgment, $1,965.41.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jordan Brown, petition for judgment, $862.12.
Bank of America, N.A. vs. American Mortgage and investment Co., et al., quiet title.
Synchrony Bank vs. Bruce E. Qualls, petition for judgment, $2,218.46.
Initial appearances
HENDERSON Jr., Norman Patrick. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Nov. 29.
PENN, Joshua D'Andre aka PENNI, Joshua Dandre. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; feloniously pointing firearm; obstructing officer; rape by instrumentation; forcible sodomy; kidnapping. Bond $65,000. Sounding docket Nov. 29.
SALLEY, Jason Jerome. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Nov. 21.
Dismissals
AUBIN, Barbara Nichole aka ASHBY, Barbara aka AUBIN, Barbra Nichole. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. At request of complaining witness.
CAGLE, Brittany Marie. Trafficking in illegal drugs; conspiracy; possess firearm during commission of a felony; possession after former felony conviction; possession of stolen vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
COLLINS, Keith Allen. Third-degree burglary; protective order violation; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Best interest of justice.
PAYTON, Gary Lee. Third-degree burglary; petit larceny. Pending further investigation.
ROWLAND-WASHINGTON, Candace. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Lack of jurisdiction.
WADE, Tatum. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
SALLEY, Jason Jerome. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; child neglect; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; acquire proceeds from drug activity. Bond $2,000. Hearing Nov. 21.
