Muskogee County District Court 11.16.20

Marriage licenses
Tristan Mathew Poor, 24, and Racheal Mae Hann, 25, both of Muskogee.
Christopher Ontario Gaines, 47, of Lincolnton, Georgia, and Sheila Ranee Smith, 45, of Muskogee.
Christopher Grant Stacy, 20, and Kaylyn Elizabeth Powell, 24, both of Tulsa.
Steven Joseph Berry, 36, and Ginger Dawn Bowen, 39, both of Muskogee.
Colton Brook Parker Barnes, 27, and Constance Layne Ryans, 33, both of Gore.
Lincoln Louis Hunnicutt, 43, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Anna Virginia Saldana, 39, of Muskogee.
Small claims
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Kelsey Bowden, $526, Dec. 18.
• Tanya Reich, $1,087, Dec. 18.
• Christine Brown, $403, Dec. 18.
Atlas Property Management dba The Woods Apartments vs. Shalonda Evans, et al., $718, Nov. 30.
Mid Continent Construction vs. Dakota and Rachel Lewis, et al., $695, Nov. 30.
Initial appearances
GONZALES, Jacob Lee. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 23.
JEFFERS, Dale Curtis. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; feloniously pointing firearm; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Nov. 30.
SHEPPARD, Kristen Diane, aka RAMSEY, Kristen aka SHEPHERD, Kristen. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 23.
SHOEMAKE, Jennifer Lynn aka YOCOM, Jennifer. First-degree burglary; plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 1.
SMITH, Charles David. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 30.
Revocations
HAMILTON, Angelo Demetress. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond. Hearing Nov. 23.
SHEPPARD, Kristen Diane, aka RAMSEY, Kristen aka SHEPHERD, Kristen. Identity theft; falsely personate another to create liability (two counts); larceny of merchandise from retailer; public intoxication; possession of controlled dangerous substance; obstructing an officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage) (two counts) in penal institution or jail; possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution. Bond $6,000. Hearing Nov. 23.
Dismissal
McCAIN, Lacey Nicole. False pretenses/bogus check/con game; felony value-two or more bogus checks together. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrests
BROWN, Ronna Bernice. Drive under the influence of alcohol; escape from arrest or detention; terrorism hoax; threaten to perform act of violence; transporting open container of beer; malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000; obstructing an officer; petit larceny (two counts); possession of controlled substance; public intoxication. City arrest.
FAIRCHILD, Ann. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more; speeding. City arrest.
MARTINEZ, Tewa. Drive under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; transporting open container of beer. City arrest.
RIGGS, Jarrod Dion. Operatie a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants; operating a motor vehicle while drivers license is suspended/revoked; transport open container of intoxicating beverage or beer; possession of controlled substance; restricted license. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.