Marriage licenses
Damon Ernest Beckers, 49, and Simone Queenette Marshall, 32, both of Muskogee.
Erich Ethan Earnheart, 49, and Sandra Millie Domer, 48, both of Checotah.
Christian Blake Glisson, 26, and Noa Pottek, 24, both of Owasso.
Tequita Nichole Jones, 37, and Glenn Anthony Lolles, 37, both of Muskogee.
Reginald Eugene Lee, 45, and Michelle Andrea Carmouche, 38, both of McKinney, Texas.
Divorce decrees
Del Dwaine Durossette vs. Katie Marie Durosette, incompatibility.
Hunter Hamilton Hume vs. Bianca Yanett Hume, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Rachael Anne Gilliam vs. Jason Douglas Cragg, Dec. 7.
Mary Ann Robertson vs. Donald Lee Brooks Jr., Dec. 8.
Pamela Kay Reganall vs. Shawn Dale Bemo, Dec. 2.
Small claims
Muskogee County Community Action Foundation Inc. vs.:
• Donnie Ary, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 29.
• Hailey Mann, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 29.
Jason Cope dba Cope Properties Ok vs. David Morris, et al., $1,950, Nov. 29.
W.C. Walker vs. James Buchanan, $800, Nov. 29.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs.:
• Tracy Guess, $741.99, Dec. 17.
• Jessica Heard, $1,206.67, Dec. 17.
Red River Credit Corp. vs. Christopher A. Cooksey, $1,662.24, Dec. 17.
BC Properties OK vs. Juanita Lee, $687.50, Nov. 29.
Lisa M. Smith vs. Roger O. Nunley Jr. dba Nunley Custom Painting Inc., $10,000, Dec. 15.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Kayleigh Tomlinson, $1,329.50, Dec. 10.
• Aundrea Sparks, $1,070, Dec. 10.
• Wesley Petterson, $519.50, Dec. 10.
• Colton Larangeria, $419, Dec. 10.
• Tishia Howard, $775, Dec. 10.
• Pamela Hickman, $1,406.50, Dec. 10.
Civil suits
Stanley Lechner vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement.
In re: Joshua Turgeon, lost title.
In re: Rip Vanwinkle, lost title.
In re: James Caruso, lost title.
In re: Michael Snickles, lost title.
In re: Jack B. Tiller Jr., lost title.
In re: Guy Anderson, lost title.
In re: Jerod Jones, lost title.
In re: Carl Coffey, lost title.
In re: Gregory Finch, lost title.
Marquan Durant vs. Henry Hall, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Ray and Shirley Crouch Revocable Trust vs. Sabino Quistian, et al., foreclosure.
Initial appearances
ASHLEY, Anthony Tyler. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 30.
JOHNSON, Kayley Mary. Second-degree burglary; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 30.
MARTINEZ, Carlos. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 3.
MILLER, Christopher Joseph. Third-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing Nov. 19.
OSORIO, Belen Ofelia. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 3.
PACK, Phillip Carl. Indecent exposure. Sounding docket Dec. 3.
SHUMATE III, Donald Ray. Trafficking in illegal drugs (two counts); possession of a firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of a felony; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possession of sawed-off shotgun or rifle. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 23.
WALTON, Michael Ken. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 30.
Acceleration
MILLER, Christopher Joseph. Child neglect; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $2,500. Hearing Nov. 19.
Sentencing
PIERCE, Robert Lee. Reckless driving. 90 days suspended. Fined $250.
DUI arrests
EDGAR, Chance Monroe. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
JAMES, Maurice Lashon. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.
TRUONG, Quoc Thanh. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 ore more, first offense. City arrest.
WATKINS, Greg Alan. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; carrying firearms while under the influence.
