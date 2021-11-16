Marriage licenses
Lucas Hunter Livingston, 28, and Joanna Jewell Vanbrunt, 23, both of Haskell.
Celestino Espinosa Jr., 29, and Griselda Avina-Alvarez, 25, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Regional Acceptance Corp vs. Kyle Edwards, et al., petition for judgment, $21,326.83.
Saundra Smith vs. Jeffery Johnson, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Bank of America vs. Sheri Lynn Swafford, petition for judgment, $14,016.72.
In re: Tyler J. Lehman, lost title.
State of Oklahoma, ex. rel., et al. vs:
• Sabrina Stevenson, order to appear at hearing on assets.
• Morgan Clark, order to appear at hearing on assets.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba South Point Apartments vs. Andrew E. Adams, et al., $714, Nov. 29.
Dayon Banks vs. Tamera Luynn Ellison Banks, replevin, Nov. 29.
Kamiron Givens, et al. vs.:
• Jenna Swint, $1,100, Dec. 1.
• Angela Scroggins, $1,300, Dec. 1.
Initial appearances
BEENE, Christopher Dean. Grand larceny; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 30.
BRILLHART, Joel Don. Second-degree burglary. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Nov. 30.
CRAGG, Jason Douglas. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 30.
JAMES, Maurice Lashon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; carrying firearm while under the influence; possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 14.
PICKUP, Kayla Donn. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 30.
TAYLOR, Elijah Dewayne. Attempted first-degree burglary. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Nov. 30.
WATKINS, Greg Alan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Dec. 14.
