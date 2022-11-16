Marriage license
Brady Taylor Henson, 24, and Madison Brooke Thomas, 23, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
In re: Robert M. Tampon, lost title.
In re: David Davis, lost title.
In re: Sabrina Wright, lost title.
In re: Michael Dwain Morey, lost titles.
First United Bank and Trust Company vs. Griffin Saunders, et al., foreclosure.
Dorothy Roberson vs. Just Me Investments, LLC, et al., quiet title.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:
• Michael Landrum, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Corey Landrum, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Dana Pippin, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Joshua Fielden, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Codale Ford, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Cornell Wiles, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Kelly Catron, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Joy Gandhi, et al. vs. heirs of Pragana Joy Gandhi, et al., quiet title.
TD Bank USA, N.A. vs.:
• Beverly J. Smith, petition for judgment, $3,563.88.
• Riletta B. Nixon, petition for judgment, $12,537.41.
Capital One, N.A. vs. Richard O. Calhoun, petition for judgment, $1,889.21.
Jack Dewayne Douglas, deceased, et al. vs. Aspire Management, LLC dba New Hope Retirement and Care Center, petition for judgment, excess of $100,000.
Small claims
Bell Finance vs.:
• Ericka Smith, $580, Dec. 19.
• Marissa Powell, $906, Dec. 19.
• Mike Morgan, $1,257, Dec. 19.
• Darvis Mitchell, $475, Dec. 19.
• Laticia Mitchell, $523, Dec. 19.
• Brandi Hayes, $702, Dec. 19.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• John Everett, $981, Dec. 19.
• Jason Flynn, $443, Dec. 19.
• Felicia Smith, $493, Dec. 19.
• Brooklyn Cole, $731, Dec. 19.
• Seth Strader, $1,092, Dec. 19.
• Jason Wright, $609, Dec. 19.
Initial appearance
POWELL, Robert Curtis. Child abuse. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Nov. 30.
DUI arrest
SCROGGINS II, James Anthony. Driving while under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Fort Gibson arrest.
