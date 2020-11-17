Muskogee County District Court 11.17.20

Marriage licenses
Christopher Alan Thompson, 44, and Judith Lynn Davis, 48, both of Muskogee.
Daniel Ray Edgmon, 24, and mariah Michelle Whiteday, 23, both of Broken Arrow.
George Emmett Trumpore, 64, of Braggs, and Robert Gene Ontiveros, 64, of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
BROWN, Ronna Bernice. Terrorism hoax; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; threaten to perform act of violence; attempted escape from arrest or detention; obstructing officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 1.
FAIRCHILD, Ann. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 1.
JEWELL, Alexander aka JEWELL, Alex. Grand larceny. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 1.
RIGGS, Jarrod Dion. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, second and subsequent offense; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Dec. 1.
Dismissals
ANTWINE, Marion Ladon. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Best interest of justice.
GRIFFIN, Breylon Joe Ray. Conjoint robbery. Best interest of justice.
HARMON, Madison Leigh. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of controlled dangerous substance. No complaining witness.
LEE, Darius. Robbery with a weapon. Failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
MOORE, Amanda Leeann. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
PORTER, Didasha Lanail. Conjoint robbery. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrests
MARTIN, Jerry Dwayne. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; eluding police officer; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Fort Gibson Police Department arrest.
WADE, Darrell Lyman. Drive under the influence of alcohol. Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrest.
