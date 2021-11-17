Marriage license
Aaron Richard Palmer, 33, and Kinley Rae Martin, 31, both of Boynton.
Divorce decrees
Richard W. Merritt vs. Barbara Merritt, incompatibility.
Charles Ray Felska vs. Elisa Beth Driskell, incompatibility.
Protective order
Laura Ann Austin vs. Kevin Eddy Bumgarner, Dec. 7.
Civil suits
Jefferson Capital Systems vs. Devin Bernal, et al., petition for judgment, $9,419.14.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Richard Burleson, petition for judgment, $1,506.78.
PCA Acquisitions V vs. Carol Hall, petition for judgment, $1,262.23.
LVNV Funding vs.:
• Beverly Knight, petition for judgment, $1,251.09.
• John Frix, petition for judgment, $5,023.06.
• Christopher Strawser, petition for judgment, $2,602.32.
• Craig Morgan, petition for judgment, $2,603.02.
• Aundrea Jones, petition for judgment, $1,269.85.
• Darrell Kirk, petition for judgment, $1,268.48.
Midland Credit Management vs. Tanya Davis, petition for judgment, $1,098.20.
Firstar Bank, et al. vs. Daniel Kizzia, foreclosure.
In re: Gary Oaks Jr., lost title.
In re: Mary Doak, lost title.
In re: Jason Dale McLaughlin, lost title.
In re: Kendall Joe Purdom, lost title.
In re: Raylin Manning, et al., lost title.
In re: Michael Nichols, lost title.
In re: Landon Hall, lost title.
In re: Mullins Wrecker Service, lost title.
In re: First United Bank and Trust, lost title.
In re: Wanda Haithcock, lost title.
In re: Patriot Chevrolet, lost title.
In re: Cedar Point Marina, lost title.
In re: Industrial Maintenance Inc., lost title.
In re: John Jackson, lost title.
Small claims
Brian Varndo, et al. vs. Justin Gregory, et al., $3,000, Dec. 1.
Initial appearances
BROWN, Christopher Phillip. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 15.
PARKER, Aaron Lamar aka SMITH, William T. aka SMITH, William Lamar. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled substance. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Dec. 1.
Sentencing
McDANIEL, Steven Dwight. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (two counts); acquire proceeds from drug activity; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced Nov. 9. Four concurrent 15-year and one one-year sentence. Fined $500.
