Marriage license
Allando Wendell Ousley, 38, of Muskogee, and Tabitha Elaine July, 37, of McAlester.
Protective orders
Tiffany Brooke Rozell, et al. vs. Stephon Lorenzo Taylor, Dec. 7.
Lee Weston Sickler vs. Jamie Jo Riddlespurger, Dec. 15.
Civil suit
In re: Thomas N. Smith, lost title.
Small claims
Bell Finance vs. Felicia Smith, $493, Dec. 19.
Acord Properties vs. Forrest Turner, $600, Dec. 2.
Atlas Property Management dba South Point Apartments vs. Kellye D. Brinsfield, et al., $1,039.13, Dec. 16.
Initial appearances
LEDESMA, Juan. Obtaining property by false pretenses: knowingly concealing or receiving stolen property. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 1.
OBLIA, Sarah. Sexual battery; Assault and/or battery on medical care provider. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 1.
SIMS, Shaynna Lauren. Possession of stolen vehicle; larceny of merchandise from retailer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine). Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 1.
Revocation
LOVE Jr., Robert Lane. Child neglect; embezzlement. Bond $2,000. Hearing Nov. 28.
DUI arrest
WILLIAMS, Verben Travis. Aggravated driving under the influence; transporting open container - beer; possession of marijuana; number of headlights required or permitted. County arrest.
