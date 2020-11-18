Muskogee County District Court 11.18.20

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Marriage licenses

James Robert Quinton Monk, 38, and Shelly Renea Starkey, 32, both of Barnsdall.

Germaine Kismayo Dante Richards, 37, and Jessica Rodriguez, 32, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Louann R. Maxwell vs. Naomi Kelly-Bates, $550, Dec. 18.

Atlas Property Management, et al., vs.:

• Chloe E. Croman, $610, Dec. 2.

• Norman L. Thompson, $709, Dec. 2.

• Shamone Marie Jones, $688, Dec. 2.

Trinity Multifamily dba Georgian Terrace vs.:

• Leonard Ousley, forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 2.

• Shellie Kinyon, $802, Dec. 2.

Dismissal

ROSS, Braylin Laquan. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Request of complaining witness.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you