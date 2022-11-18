Marriage licenses
Joshua Thomas Satterfield, 41, and Krisinda LuEllen Mayo, 44, both of Muskogee.
Jeremy Wayne Coleman, 47, and Pamela Lynn Lawhorn, 54, both of Muskogee.
Joseph Esai Gamez, 25, and Kaitlin Iris Alaniz, 20, both of Tahlequah.
Divorce decree
Verlene Baker Brachtenbach vs. Steven Lawrence Brachtenbach, incompatibility.
Small claims
Yochum Lawn Service vs. Cash America Pawn, $300, Dec. 12.
Action Loan vs. Victoria Garza, $547.42, Dec. 16.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs.:
• William Brown, et al., $6,194.60, Dec. 16.
• Johnie Armstrong, $4,637.91, Dec. 16.
Initial appearances
RIDDLESPERGER, Jamie Jo. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 2.
WILLIAMS Jr., Verben Travis. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). Bond $5,000. Disposition docket Dec. 20.
