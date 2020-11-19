Muskogee County District Court 11.19.20

Marriage license
Julie DeeAnn Morgan, 51, and Regina A. Garner, 45, both of Sand Springs.
Small claims
Red Oak Realty vs. Stefano Wartson, et al., $2,250, Dec. 2.
Jeri Wiedel vs. Brittney Johnson, $750, Dec. 2.
AM Properties LLC vs. Cathryn Graves, $1,500, Dec. 2.
Initial appearances
HUCKABEE III, Leslie Brian. Grand larceny. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 3.
JENKINS, Keyonna Wonderful. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 2.
MARTIN, Jerry Dwayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under influence of alcohol — third and subsequent; attempting to elude officer; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 30.
WARRIOR, Gina Kae. Embezzlement of rental property. Released on recognizance. Sounding docket Dec. 3.
Revocations
DRYWATER-LOPEZ, Camell Antonett aka DRYWATER, Camille aka DRYWATER-LOPEZ, Camille Antone. Child abuse by injury (two counts). Hearing Nov. 30.
MARTIN, Jerry Dwayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under influence of alcohol. Bond $2,500. Hearing Nov. 30.
SHOEMAKE Jr., Garry Wayne. Conspiracy. Released on own recognizance. Hearing Nov. 30.
SMITH Jr., Danny Preston. Entering with intent to steal copper; possession of burglary tools; possession of stolen copper; tampering with utilities. Bond $1,500. Hearing Nov. 30.
DUI arrest
BROWN, Laura Ann. Aggravated driving under the influence; speeding. Fort Gibson arrest.
