Marriage licenses
Jeremy Douglas Willbern, 27, and Brittany Brooke Falling, 37, both of Muskogee.
Chase Garrett Bargas, 22, and Hailey Jay Robbins, 18, both of Fort Gibson.
James Lane Tippie, 25, and Mariah LaNae Padgett, 24, both of Checotah.
Dustin Lee Blackman, 31, and Kirsten Danielle Barnett, 26, both of Denison, Texas.
Protective orders
Alexis Reece Parris vs. Kelvin Michael Bo-King Roby, Dec. 15.
Amber D. Tuthill vs. Bart L. Simpson, Dec. 14.
Cassandra Lynn Stoker vs. Nick Laveall, Dec. 1.
Civil suits
Cassie Lynn Matthews vs. State of Oklahoma, ex rel., et al., petition for hearing on merits.
Progressive Car Finance vs.:
• Shon Spencer, et al., petition for judgment, $5,014.50.
• Heidi S. Lyman, petition for judgment, $7,814.66.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs.:
• Jenny D. Mustain, petition for judgment, $3,442.67.
• Sara M. Wray, petition for judgment, $19,521.46.
In re: Thelma Lou Wood, now Thelma Lou Villers, application to vacate and close street.
In re: Kendall Joe Purdom, lost title.
In re: Michael Snickles, lost title.
Small claims
Bell Finance vs.:
• Keiley Weeks, $419, Dec. 29.
• Deleigh Emarthle, $419, Dec. 29.
• Laveda Berton, $419, Dec. 29.
Fair Haven Manor vs. Robert Louis Cooper Jr., $1,005, Dec. 6.
Firstar Bank vs.:
• Jack Ludwig II, et al., $1,216.71, Dec. 29.
• Jeffrey Wiseman, $1,260.95, Dec. 29.
• Heather Walker, $1,045.23, Dec. 29.
• Ashley Bruner, et al., $948.57, Dec. 29.
• Kristin Gibson, $1,077.56, Dec. 29.
• Jamie Roby, $461.19, Dec. 29.
• Amy Swindler, $1,067.89, Dec. 29.
• James Metzger, $595.84, Dec. 29.
• Joshua Toney, $1,067.38, Dec. 29.
• Dalton Tolliver, $1,157.37, Dec. 29.
• Bradley Johnson, $664.36, Dec. 29.
• Steve Henderson, $1,129.47, Dec. 29.
• Lacy Littlefield, $379.45, Nov. 29.
• Eric Parks, $1,072.27, Dec. 29.
• Kevin Groom, $735.83, Dec. 29.
• Latifah Lewis, $414.02, Dec. 29.
• Charmaine Kama, $1,023.06, Dec. 29.
• Tristen Cawhorn, $354, Dec. 29.
• Antwon Hagerman, $517.79, Dec. 29.
• Talal Fuad Mustafa Almallah, $1,008.84, Dec. 29.
• Stephanie Coleman, $911.77, Dec. 29.
• Heather Stuart, $200.99, Dec. 29.
• Dominique Baucom, $974.41, Dec. 29.
• Omar Givens, $658.57, Dec. 29.
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs.:
• Jasmine Carnes, et al., $839, Dec. 6.
• Jonathan Paul Orman, et al., $781, Dec. 6.
Initial appearances
BALDWIN, Geneva Rochelle. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 3.
CRAIG, Earnest Dalton. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 3.
EDGAR, Chance Monroe. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 14.
GRECO, Derrick Dewayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 2.
HOLT, Caleb Shane. Feloniously pointing a firearm. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Dec. 2.
MILLER, Christopher Joseph. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 3.
MILLS, Jorden Breann. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 3.
NICHELSON, Joshua Allen aka NICHOLSON, Joshua A. Second-degree burglary; grand larceny; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 3.
SHELTON, Jacob Kyle. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property (two counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 2.
SHELTON, Patricia Jane aka ATZBACH, Patricia Jane. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 2.
TRUONG, Quoc Thanh. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 14.
WILKES, Skytazhia Tanie Sue aka WILKS, Skytazhia. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 2.
Dismissal
BURK, Christian. Shooting with intent to kill. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
BARBRE, Brian Edward. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
MILLS, Jorden Breann. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more; child endangerment. City arrest
SYLSBERRY, Terrin. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; speeding. City arrest.
