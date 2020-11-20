Muskogee County District Court 11.20.20

Marriage licenses
Sterling Bernard Allen, 50, and Ruth Rochelle Thomas, 41, both of Fort Gibson.
Donald Ray Stout, 64, and Angela Karen Fairchilds, 67, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Paradise Properties vs. Stephanie McEvers, et al., $400, Dec. 7.
Fair Haven Manor vs. William Ray Butler, forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 2.
Initial appearance
McDANIEL, Steven Dwight aka JONES-McDANIEL, Steven Dwight. Trafficking illegal drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (two counts); acquire proceeds from drug activity; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Dec. 4.
Dismissals
ESCALANTE, Francisco J. Embezzlement; conspiracy; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
HOUSTON, Nicholas Adam. Domestic abuse — assault and battery, second and subsequent. Lack of jurisdiction.
SALAZAR, Elijah Ray. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; obstructing an officer. No complaining witness.
SHEPHERD, Cody Mikalee. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
FAJARDO, Chance Heath Edward. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.