Marriage licenses
Johnathan Taylor Laymon, 28, and Heidi Sue Masterson, 43, both of Braggs.
Steven Song Sawford, 40, and Meagan SharaLee Shipley, 35, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Zoe June Mouse, et al. vs. Zachery Alex Hopkins, Dec. 20.
Civil suits
Terrilyn Tsosie, et al. vs. Dennis Owens, petition for judgment, $1,607.61.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Shannon Swain, petition for judgment, $2,580.42.
MCLP Asset Company Inc. vs. Unknown successors of Russell Beason, et al., foreclosure.
In re: Tracey Morris, lost title.
In re: Marc Dawson, lost title.
In re: Brandi Greenfield, lost title.
In re: William A. Flagg, lost title.
Small claims
Bella Vista Village vs.:
• Rusty McFarland, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 2.
• Ashley Baker, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 2.
• Dominic Walker, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 2.
• Deana Stillwell, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 2.
• Robert Hilton, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 2.
• Teresa Wiggins, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 2.
• Larry Jiles, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 2.
• Leroy Smith, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 2.
• Thomas Lackey, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 2.
• Sonya Soap, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 2.
• Rebecca Windisch, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 2.
Initial appearances
RUSSELL, Todd. Felony value - false pretense/bogus check/con game. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 6.
SCROGGINS, James Anthony. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 6.
Dismissal
McBRIDE, Christopher Ray. Sexual offender living within 2,000 feet of school. Best interest of justice.
Revocation
JONES, Tiffany Crystal. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $1,000. Hearing Nov. 28.
Sentencing
BOSWELL, Ralyn Kaye. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Seven years suspended.
DUI arrests
GOODMAN, Ernest Rodney. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
YANDELL, Gage Thomas. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
