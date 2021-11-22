Marriage licenses
Kyle Mark Kick, 34, and Malissa Nicholle Smith, 35, both of Haskell.
Timothy Allen Hoaks, 31, and Ami Marie Armstrong, 33, both of Checotah.
Civil suits
In re: Daniel Lyons, lost title.
In re: Sidney Pilley, lost title.
Small claims
Action Loan vs. Shantina Yvette Christopher, $733, Dec. 8.
Clarence Guthrie vs. Darren Moorland, et al., $450, Dec. 8.
Initial appearances
POLLOCK, Jenna. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Dec. 6.
SYLSBERRY, Terrin Lynn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Dec. 6.
DUI arrests
BARBRE, Brian Edward. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia; failure to stop at stop sign. City arrest.
DRUEPPEL, Christopher Bryant. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
FAIRFIELD, Jesse Brian. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
JONES Jr., Frank Edward. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
PASCALE, Brian Chase. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; Disobeying an officer; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
ROSSON, David Allen. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance (two counts); possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; petit larceny. City arrest.
TYLER, Karissa Lanae. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
WEINKOETZ, Brandon Allen. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense. City arrest.
WOOD, Jeffery William. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; failure to carry security verification; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked.
