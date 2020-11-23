Muskogee County District Court 11.23.20

Marriage licenses
Samantha Grace Rigney, 32, and Jennifer Lynn King, 35, both of Broken Arrow.
Civil suits
Progressive Car Finance LLC vs.
• Natosha Lawrence, petition for judgment, $4,819.50.
• Sarah Owen, petition for judgment, $3,464.50.
Citibank vs.:
• Geoffrey W. Mercer, petition for judgment, $9,183.82.
• Sue N. Jeffries, petition for judgment, $3,463.73.
State of Oklahoma, ex. rel., et al. vs. Doug and Sandra Fraley, order to appear at hearing on assets.
Lea County State Bank vs. William Blake Wells, et al., petition for judgment, $19,195.75.
Small claims
Steve and Paula Morgan vs. Jessica Baker, et al., forcible entry and detainer.
Initial appearances
BROWN, Laura Ann. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Dec. 15.
CROSSLAND, Kevin Scott. Grand larceny. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 21.
FAJARDO, Chance Heath Edward. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent offense; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 14.
WILSON, Nicole Wilson aka PACK, Amanda Nicole. Batter/assault and battery on police officer; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Dec. 14.
Dismissals
BEASLEY Jr., Roscoe Andrae. Child abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
BEVERAGE, Logan Earl. Obscene material - publish/distribute/participate. Lack of jurisdiction.
BYRD, Jennifer May. Second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
DEMPSEY, Joseph Russell. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Lack of jurisdiction.
EPPS, Bethany Nichole. Embezzlement of rental property. Lack of jurisdiction.
GILBRETH, Misty Dawn. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
HILL, Stephen Lee. First-degree burglary; eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
HITCHCOCK, Theresa E. Child abuse. Complaining witness failed to appear.
OSBORN, Trevor Dwayne. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
REECE, Marvin Dale. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child; threaten to perform act of violence; kidnapping. Lack of jurisdiction.
SANDERS, Michael Wayne. larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
SHIELDS, Tori Brooke. Intimidation of witness; threaten to perform act of violence; protective order violation. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
BLACKMON, Arthur Paul. Domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon; endangering others while eluding police; resisting executive officer; drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; no valid drivers license; operate vehicle without proper license plate or decal; failure to wear seat belt. City arrest.
NEEDHAM, Tonya. Drive under the influence of alcohol. Webbers Falls Police arrest.
