Marriage license
John Ed Spring, 82, and Dortha Lee Spring, 78, both of Bixby.
Protective orders
Lacoshia L. Nash, et al. vs. Lindsey Clinton Turner, Dec. 14.
Cynthia Gayle Wilson, et al. vs. Frederick Lawrence Derrick, Dec. 21.
Civil suits
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Jackie Campbell, petition for judgment, $8,438.
Oklahoma Central Credit Union vs. Kristen Horton, petition for judgment, $4,956.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. William Byrd, petition for judgment, $2,993.
Discover Bank vs.:
• Sheila D. Leonard, petition for judgment, $1,871.
• Kevan D. Anderson II, petition for judgment, $6,043.
• Gary Ford, petition for judgment, $14,809.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:
• Amy King, order to appear at hearing on assets.
• Donald Mayo, et al., order to appear at hearing on assets.
• Dennis Elledge, et al., order to appear at hearing on assets.
John B. Davis, et al. vs. Oklahoma Gas & Electric, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
TD Bank USA, N.A. vs. Christopher W. Davis, petition for judgment, $1,261.
OneMain Financial Group, LLC, vs. Brandon W. Horn, petition for judgment, $4,730.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC, vs. Braxton L. Brand, et al., petition for judgment, $8,528.
La Shaun Edwards-Luckey vs. Rhenna S. Smith, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Kendra Rambo vs. Dylan Schroder, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Small claims
Western Finance Associates vs.:
• Gustavo Haro Garcia, $481, Jan. 5.
• Natasha Lawrence, $749, Jan. 5.
• Michael Green, $1,948, Jan. 5.
• Shawna Ashley Ford, $1,938, Jan. 5.
• Amanda Kaye Eubanks, $1,948, Jan. 5.
• Sean Foresn, $2,048, Jan. 5.
• Juan Pena Jr., $341, Jan. 5.
• Courtney Nicole Brewer, $2,075.
Atlas Property Management dba The Woods Apartments vs.:
• David B. Gray, et al., $818, Dec. 13.
• Michael Jefferson, $958, Dec. 13.
Atlas Property Management dba South Point Apartments vs. Roxie Welch, et al., $679, Dec. 13.
Initial appearances
BARBRE, Brian Edward. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Dec. 28.
CRABTREE, Michael Eugene. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of contraband weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low point beer/money by an inmate. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing Dec. 6.
FAIRFIELD, Jesse Brian. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Own recognizance. Disposition docket Dec. 28.
PASCALE, Brian Chase. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Dec. 28.
ROSSON, David Allen. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Dec. 7.
Revocation
CRABTREE, Michael Eugene. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; intimidation of witness; possession of controlled dangerous substance; larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $2,000. Hearing Dec. 6.
