Divorce decree
Angela B. Brown vs. Charles Nicholas Brown, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Sheena S. Hill, et al. vs. Sam Lee Hill, Dec. 21.
Cachet Coleen Payne-Smiles, et al. vs. Charles Edward Smiles Jr., Dec. 14.
Civil suits
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:
• Christina Friend, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Jay Bowlin, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Arvest Bank vs. Leanna Lavonne McKay, et al., foreclosure.
In re: Josh B. Saldivan, lost title.
In re: Ronnie Boswell, lost title.
In re: First United Bank and Trust Co., lost title.
In re: Melissa Barrett, lost title.
In re: Kenneth Nye, lost title.
In re: Donald J. Cofer, lost title.
In re: William David Saint, lost title.
In re: Jerri Shaw, lost title.
City of Muskogee vs. Jun Green, LLC, petition for injunction.
Small claims
Gerred Property vs.:
• Adonia Watson, et al., $1,150, Dec. 14.
• Summer Dean, et al., $800, Dec. 14.
• Tim Vannoy, et al., $1,400, Dec. 14.
Port City Acres vs. Chloe Cox, forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 14.
GMCF vs. Adrianna Johnson, et al., $615, Dec. 14.
Total Management, LLC vs.:
• William Tuggle, $4,000, Dec. 14.
• Terra Tomblinson, $770, Dec. 14.
Initial appearances
ESANNASON, Jonathan. Second-degree robbery; assault and battery. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 28.
NEWTON, Brynton Dane. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine); unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (marijuana); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 28.
SMILES Jr., Charles. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Dec. 6.
SOURJOHN, Christopher Don. First-degree burglary; kidnapping of a child/abduction/child stealing; possession of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 13.
TORIX Jr., Leslie Eugene aka TORIX, Leslin Eugene. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $7,000. Sounding docket Dec. 6.
YANDELL, Gage Thomas. Driving under the influence by a person under 21 (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 13.
Dismissal
TIGER, Jodie Lynne. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Motion to revoke dismissed. Best interest of justice.
Revocation
ESANNASON, Jonathan. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing Nov. 28.
NEWTON, Brynton Dane. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500. Hearing Nov. 28.
VOILS, Scott Ray. First-degree rape (two counts); first-degree-burglary; attempted oral sodomy. Held without bond; Hearing Dec. 19.
WOLF, Nicholas Ray aka WOLF, Nico. Second-degree rape (two counts). Held without bond. Hearing Dec. 1.
Sentencing
STREETER, Terri Mae aka STRICKLAND, Terri Mae. Larceny of merchandise from retailer. Ten years suspended. Fined $100.
DUI arrest
McLAUGHLIN, Payton. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.