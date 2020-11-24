Muskogee County District Court 11.24.20

Marriage licenses
Troy Lee Bowens, 67, and Pauline Amanda Campbell, 54, both of Wichita, Kansas.
Danny Mark Oxford, 34, and Brenda Sue Ann Gann, 42, both of Muskogee.
Adrion Michael Webber, 28, of Muskogee, and Briontae Shabrail Cotton, 25, of Tulsa.
Initial appearances
ARMSTRONG, Jarrod Dale. Larceny from the house; false declaration of ownership in pawn; possess firearms after conviction or during probation; intimidation of witness; second-degree burglary; larceny of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $3,000. Hearing Dec. 12.
BLACKMON, Arthur Paul. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; resisting an officer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to wear seat belt. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Dec. 1.
BROWN, Joshua Keith. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a valid driver's license; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; removing proper or affixing improper license plate; following too closely. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Dec. 8.
GRABEL, Thomas James. First-degree burglary; sexual battery; assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 8.
KIRK, Clint Joseph. Possession of stolen vehicle; attempting to elude police officer; obstructing officer. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 8.
MITCHELL, Rhajean. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Dec. 8.
NEEDHAM, Tonya Renee aka WILLIAMS, Tonya Renee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Dec. 15.
Dismissal
SHIELDS, Tori Brooke. Child neglect; intimidation of witness; protective order violation. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
BLACKMON, Arthur Paul. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, third and subsequent offense; child endangerment by driving under the influence; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; transporting opened container of beer; failure to use child restraint system. Bond $1,500. Hearing Dec. 1.
