Marriage licenses
Georg Richard Haugland, 53, and Candee Lynn Rose, 51, both of Muskogee.
Tyler Scott Jackson, 27, and Brianna Jean Madrid, 29, both of Muskogee.
Erasmo Ramirez Hervert, 31, and Paula Gonzalez Zamudio, 45, both of Muskogee.
Keith Allen Graves, 29, and Savannah Christine Green, 25, both of Haskell.
Protective order
Toni Lynn Fidel, et al. vs. Gekieo Jarez Thompson, Dec. 9.
Civil suits
In re: Tyler Watts, lost title.
In re: Nicholas Redding, lost title.
In re: Roger Thomas, lost title.
In re: Arrowhead Yacht Club and Marina, lost title.
In re: Marvin R. Smith, lost title.
In re: Kent's Used Cars, lost title.
In re: Wesley Gene McComb, lost title.
In re: Moses Ngugi, lost title.
In re: Transcontinental Company, lost title.
In re: Kelly Neilsen, lost title.
In re: Tommy Thompson, lost titles.
In re: Drill-Rite Inc., lost title.
In re: Britney Sands, lost title.
Small claims
Action Loan vs. Tracy Michelle Buffington, $491, Jan. 5.
Initial appearances
CHEEK, Dawn Rae. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 8.
HOLLAND, Joshua Alan. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 8.
TYER, Karissa Lanae. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 28.
WEINKOETZ, Brandon Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 28.
WOOD, Jeffrey William, Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended or revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 28.
DUI arrest
SEARD, Richard G. Driving while impaired; assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. City arrest.
