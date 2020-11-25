Muskogee County District Court 11.25.20

Marriage license

Eduardo Jimenez Jr., 34, and Kyla Nichole Berryman, 28, both of Muskogee.

Initial appearances

HERNANDEZ, Autumn Jayde. Assault and battery on police officer. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

TAYLOR, Rayfield Montreal. Child abuse. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 9.

Revocation

FORD, Andrew Thomas. Second-degree burglary. Bond $1,500. Hearing Dec. 7.

DUI arrest

DREW, Donny Eugene. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.

