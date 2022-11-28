Civil suit
Rosella M. Hill vs. Motel 6, $9,999, Dec. 12.
Initial appearance
McLAUGHLIN, Payton M. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 10.
Dismissal
BATTLES, Zietara Robliena. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Revocation
WILSON, David Lydel. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing officer. Bond $2,500. Hearing Dec. 5.
DUI arrests
GOODYEAR, John Tyler. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of intoxicating beverage under 21; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
WRIGHT, Dominique Jarrod. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
