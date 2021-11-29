Protective orders
Kiley Payton McWilliams vs. Zackery William Sudderth, Dec. 9.
Latara Shanna Nolen vs. Jasmine Billie, Dec. 16.
Tina Renee Carpenter, et al. vs. Keith Dustin Carpenter, Dec. 16.
Civil suits
In re: Bob Callison Jr., lost title.
State of Oklahoma, ex rel., et al. vs. $49,118, et al. (Alberto Guevara), seizure and forfeiture.
Small claims
Rumor Hazit, LLC, vs. Timothy Wright, $3,359, Dec. 29.
Initial appearances
FANNING, Johnathan Troy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Recognizance to attorney. Disposition docket Dec. 28.
WILSON, Billy Wayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 13.
Revocation
SMITH, Danny Preston. Entering with intent to steal copper; possession of burglary tools; possession of stolen copper; tampering with utilities; larceny of lost property. Bond $3,000. Hearing Dec. 6.
Sentencings
BROWN, Jordan Bradley. Possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; bail jumping - personal recognizance bond. One five-year and one two-year concurrent sentences in prison.
JONES, Michael Clifford Edward. Larceny of automobile; attempted larceny of automobile. One five-year and one two-and-one-half year concurrent suspended sentences.
DUI arrests
BOITEL, Stoney Ray. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
BURTON, Emily. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
DOWLER, Daniel Joseph. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense; transporting open container of beer; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
HOWELL, Benedict. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; carrying firearms while under the influence; transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle; possesses sawed-off shotgun or rifle. City arrest.
LOVE, James David. Driving under the influence of alcohol; third-degree burglary; resisting executive officer. County arrest.
PALMER, Thomas Wayne. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; immediate notice of accident; resisting executive officer. Haskell Police Department arrest.
PURDIN, Timmie Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
ROSS, Quardre Avant. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of intoxicating beverage under age 21. City arrest.
SPEAKS, Ashleigh Morgan. Driving under the influence of alcohol; resisting executive officer; speeding. City arrest.
TONEY, Lindsay Allen. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense. City arrest.
WOODWARD, Denise. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense. City arrest.
