Muskogee County District Court 11.30.20

Small claims

Ray Sturges vs. Loni Greer, replevin, Dec. 14.

Jerry D. Collins vs. Cindy Salas, $700, Dec. 14.

Dismissal

VANNATTA, Hunter Aires. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.

DUI arrests

ALEXANDER, Moses Alex. Drive under the influence of alcohol; failure to carry security verification; operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license; operate a vehicle without proper license plate or decal or on which all taxes due the state have not been paid. City arrest. 

COLLINS, Mathew Phillips. Drive under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer. Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrest.

DREW, Donny Eugene. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.

GEORGE, Patricia Lynn. Drive under the influence of alcohol; speeding. Fort Gibson Police arrest.

