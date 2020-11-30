Muskogee County District Court 11.30.20

Small claims
Ray Sturges vs. Loni Greer, replevin, Dec. 14.
Jerry D. Collins vs. Cindy Salas, $700, Dec. 14.
Dismissal
VANNATTA, Hunter Aires. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.
DUI arrests
ALEXANDER, Moses Alex. Drive under the influence of alcohol; failure to carry security verification; operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license; operate a vehicle without proper license plate or decal or on which all taxes due the state have not been paid. City arrest.
COLLINS, Mathew Phillips. Drive under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer. Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrest.
DREW, Donny Eugene. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
GEORGE, Patricia Lynn. Drive under the influence of alcohol; speeding. Fort Gibson Police arrest.
