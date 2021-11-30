Marriage licenses
Ryan Ray Hale, 52, and Anita Marie Waite, 52, both of Oktaha.
Richard Matthew Ball, 68, and Donna Marie Liberatore, 58, both of Fort Gibson.
Civil suits
TTCU Federal Credit Union vs. Jeremy Anderson, et al., petition for judgment, $7,194.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. John Chandler, petition for judgment, $1,389.
Small claims
Red River Credit Corp. vs.:
• Dyrrius Dan, $1,063, Dec. 29.
• Xavian Taylor, $943, Dec. 29.
• Marcus Shine, $880, Dec. 29.
• David McKee, 670, Dec. 29.
• Jennifer Kizzia, $1,129, Dec. 29.
• Carolyn Holman, $670, Dec. 29.
• Eric Arnold, 447, Dec. 29.
• Audra Cook, $890, Dec. 29.
• Misty Durossette, $2,160, Dec. 29.
WB3 Rentals, LLC, vs. Lynda Myers, $1,055, Dec. 15.
Initial appearances
DOWLER, Daniel Joseph. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 14.
DREW, Michael Dwayne. Leaving scene of accident involving injury; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 14.
HOWELL, Benedict Hosea aka HOWELL, Benedicy Howell. Possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 14.
MAITLAND, Karra Julia. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 14.
MARES, Victor. Sexual battery; Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 14.
PALMER, Thomas Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of accident involving damage; resisting an officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 14.
SEARS, Richard Geary. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; threaten to perform act of violence; assault. Bond $10,000. Disposition docket Dec. 28.
SPEAKS, Ashleigh Morgan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; resisting an officer; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Dec. 28.
DUI arrests
FANNING, Johnathan Troy. Aggravated driving while under the influence. District attorney arrest.
LAWSON, Howard. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; taxes due to state; transporting open container - beer; no insurance. OHP arrest.
SIEBERT Heather. Driving under the influence of alcohol; expired tag; obstructing officer. Warner arrest.
