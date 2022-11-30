Muskogee County District Court 11.30.22

Protective order
Madison C. Chambers, et al. vs. Tucker S. Morris, Dec. 14.
Civil suits
Kevin Bryce Davis vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for name change.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs.:
• Kimber Miller, petition for judgment, $1,620.12.
• Joe Washington, petition for judgment, $1,525.76.
• Adrienne Hayes, petition for judgment, $1,587.93.
BMH Enterprises, LLC vs. Santa Barbara Tax Products Group, LLC, et al., petition for judgment, in excess of $10,001.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Keith D. Williams, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Jarred D. Garcia, et al. vs. Caitlyn Allen, et al., $1,550, Dec. 21.
Jose Castillo, et al. vs. Jimmie Willis, et al., $9,965., Dec. 21.
AM Collins Properties vs. Cathryn Magelene Graves, et al., $1,600, Dec. 14.
Initial appearances
AICH, Krysta Leigh. First-degree arson. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Dec. 13.
HERRIN, Laura. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 14.
RAYNOR, Matthew. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Jen. 17.
SHANKS Jr., Donmiguel aka JUNIOR aka SHANKS, Don Miguel. First-degree rape, victim under age 14. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Dec. 14.
Dismissals
NORTON, Glen. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Lack of jurisdiction.
TODD, Ricky Lee. Second-degree burglary; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Defendant is deceased.
Sentencings
KIDD, Ronnie Dean. First-degree burglary. Seven years suspended. Fined $500.
MORALES, Jesus Apolonio. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; False pretenses/con game, felony. Two two-year concurrent, suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrest
SOAP II, Charlie. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer. City arrest.
