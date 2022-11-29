Gavel

Ramiro Victorino Morales Perez, 31, and Cruz Elena Perez Santos, 24, both of Muskogee.

Civil suits

In re: Peachtree Settlement Funding, LLC, application for transfer of sale of partial payment rights.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company vs. Miles Tylicki, petition for judgment, $3,867.30.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs.:

• Hong Le, petition for judgment, $5,418.38.

• Yvonne Thompson, petition for judgment, $5,430.89.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs.:

• Christina E. Denton, petition for judgment, $1,599.67.

• Donnie Cramp, petition for judgment, $1,619.58.

• Brittany Cagle, petition for judgment, $4,915.49.

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs.:

• Jonathan Youker, petition for judgment, $5,748.62.

• Amanda Williams, petition for judgment, $14,266.39.

• Gordon Hughey, petition for judgment, $11,981.18.

• Blanchy Bear, petition for judgment, $12,291.69.

Communication Federal Credit Union vs. Caden Dale Walker, petition for judgment, $7,752.63.

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC vs. Robert Allen Gibson, et al., foreclosure.

Newrez, LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing vs. Richard Merritt, et al., foreclosure.

Small claims

Ronnie Anderson vs. Kimberly Squires, $4,800, Dec. 19.

WCRM Management III, LLC vs.:

• Pamela Williams, $475, Dec. 19.

• Robert Stephens, $650, Dec. 19.

Affordable Realty, LLC vs. Rachel Blower, $795, Dec. 19.

Initial appearances

CARTER, Kevin Cornelius. Malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Dec. 5.

GOODYEAR, John Tyler. Driving under the influence by a person under 21; possession of alcohol by person under 21; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 10.

JONES, Detria Lynn. Child abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 13.

Dismissal

OLLIE, Byron Laday aka OLLIE, Bryon Laday. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence; assault and battery. Failure of prosecuting witness to appear.

Revocation

CARTER, Kevin Cornelius. Distribution of controlled dangerous — including possession with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance, second and subsequent; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); obstructing officer. Bond $5,000. Hearing Dec. 5.

Sentencing

SCOGGINS, Brent Jesse. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Five years in prison. Fined $250.

DUI arrest

ALLEY, Tanner. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

