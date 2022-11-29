Marriage license
Ramiro Victorino Morales Perez, 31, and Cruz Elena Perez Santos, 24, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
In re: Peachtree Settlement Funding, LLC, application for transfer of sale of partial payment rights.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company vs. Miles Tylicki, petition for judgment, $3,867.30.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs.:
• Hong Le, petition for judgment, $5,418.38.
• Yvonne Thompson, petition for judgment, $5,430.89.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs.:
• Christina E. Denton, petition for judgment, $1,599.67.
• Donnie Cramp, petition for judgment, $1,619.58.
• Brittany Cagle, petition for judgment, $4,915.49.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs.:
• Jonathan Youker, petition for judgment, $5,748.62.
• Amanda Williams, petition for judgment, $14,266.39.
• Gordon Hughey, petition for judgment, $11,981.18.
• Blanchy Bear, petition for judgment, $12,291.69.
Communication Federal Credit Union vs. Caden Dale Walker, petition for judgment, $7,752.63.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC vs. Robert Allen Gibson, et al., foreclosure.
Newrez, LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing vs. Richard Merritt, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Ronnie Anderson vs. Kimberly Squires, $4,800, Dec. 19.
WCRM Management III, LLC vs.:
• Pamela Williams, $475, Dec. 19.
• Robert Stephens, $650, Dec. 19.
Affordable Realty, LLC vs. Rachel Blower, $795, Dec. 19.
Initial appearances
CARTER, Kevin Cornelius. Malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Dec. 5.
GOODYEAR, John Tyler. Driving under the influence by a person under 21; possession of alcohol by person under 21; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 10.
JONES, Detria Lynn. Child abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 13.
Dismissal
OLLIE, Byron Laday aka OLLIE, Bryon Laday. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence; assault and battery. Failure of prosecuting witness to appear.
Revocation
CARTER, Kevin Cornelius. Distribution of controlled dangerous — including possession with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance, second and subsequent; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); obstructing officer. Bond $5,000. Hearing Dec. 5.
Sentencing
SCOGGINS, Brent Jesse. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Five years in prison. Fined $250.
DUI arrest
ALLEY, Tanner. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
