Muskogee County District Court 12.01.20

Marriage licenses
Emmanuel Joseph Griffin, 33, of Muskogee, and Fithawit Hagos Gebru, 32, of Shoreline, Washington.
Aaron Leon Hunt, 42, of Okay, and Rebecca Ann Hand, 42, of Muskogee.
Johnny Ryan Comiskey, 29, and Jessica Helga Babbitt, 29, both of Muskogee.
Russell Scott Riggs, 23, of Muldrow, and Kassidy Nicole Hurst, 19, of Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Small claims
Spencer Roth vs. Bill Todd, $2,400, Dec. 14.
J.P. Smith Enterprises vs. Brittany Cagle and Chace Lewis, forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 9.
Initial appearances
FRANKLIN, Michael Locke. Fugitive from justice. Held without bond. Sounding docket Dec. 15.
NODINE, Joshua Joseph. First-degree burglary; domestic abuse - assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing Dec. 7.
SHERIDAN, Daniel Joseph. Larceny of domestic animals/implements of animal husbandry. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 8.
WARTSON, Stefeno Deon. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 8.
Revocation
HOWARD, Catherine Ann. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of park/school/in the presence of a minor; tampering with security camera or system; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Held without bond. Hearing Dec. 9.
LOONEY, Tori Mikale. Battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts); threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $1,000. Hearing Dec. 7.
NODINE, Joshua Joseph. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond $1,500. Hearing Dec. 7.
DUI arrests
LADD, Destiny. Child endangerment; drive under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance; minor in possession of intoxicating beverage; failure to yield. City arrest.
ROSE, Dylan Joe. Endangering others while eluding police officer; drive under the influence of any Schedule I chemical or controlled substance; eluding police officer; possession of controlled substance; resisting executive officer. County arrest.
SMITH, Mark. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
