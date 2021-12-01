Marriage license
Paul Eugene Davis Jr., 46, and Cheryl Marie Cunningham, 47, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Joe Deric Turner vs. Opal LeAnn Justice Turner, incompatibility.
Protective order
Angela Sue Grubb, et al. vs. Krista McDonald, Dec. 16.
Civil suits
In re: Honda of Muskogee, lost title.
In re: Lawrence Freise, lost title.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs.:
• Gerald Maxwell, petition for judgment, $14,955.
• Georgina Frazier, et al., petition for judgment, $8,470.
Small claims
Dustin M. Eastwood vs. Jeremy R. Engelbrecht, $3,510, Dec. 20.
Choctaw Acquisitions, LLC. vs. Brittany Field, $550, Dec. 22.
Initial appearances
BURTON, Emily Kay. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket Dec. 28.
LAWSON, Howard L. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage; failure to pay taxes due to state; failure to maintain insurance or security; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 28.
Dismissals
FREEMAN, Jonathan Keith. Possession of firearm while on probation; larceny from a person; assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
MECKLE, Brandon Dale. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
MEISSNER, Joseph Adam. Driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.
SMITH Sr., Jyrelle. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
STANDFIELD, Timothy Ray aka STANFIELD, Timothy Ray. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
THOMAS, Regina Ulamay. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
TILLMAN, Jay A. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.
