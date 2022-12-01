Muskogee County District Court 12.01.22

Civil suit

George Michael Maracek vs. State of Oklahoma, petition to expunge record.

Initial appearances

BROWN, Marlon. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 15.

HARGROVE, Kayla G. Cruelty to animals. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 15.

SOAP II, Charlie Winterhawk. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Jan. 17.

WRIGHT, Dominique Jarrod. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Dec. 12.

Revocation

WRIGHT, Dominique Jarrod. Knowingly concealing stolen property (three counts): possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication. Bond $2,000. Hearing Dec. 12.

