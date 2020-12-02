Muskogee County District Court 12.02.20

Marriage license
Johnny Lee Gibbs, 38, and Cherytta Evonne Cooper, 34, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
TTCU Federal Credit Union vs. Gary Kirby, et al., petition for judgment, $5,298.36.
Foursight Capital vs. Robert Carmans, petition for judgment, $13,355.74.
Conn Appliances vs. Rose M. Mowdy, petition for judgment, $5,091.96.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs.:
• Nicholas P. Smithling, petition for judgment, $1,911.09.
• Lonnie Brown, petition for judgment, $891.43.
• Lashanna N. Smith, petition for judgment, $2,083.05.
• Bobby Harris, petition for judgment, $3,342.60.
Small claims
Bell Finance vs.:
• Tyler Dillon, $469, Dec. 30.
• Teresa Slay, $612, Dec. 30.
• Anjanette Cooper, $440, Dec. 30.
• Raven Anderson, $408, Dec. 30.
Diamond Finance vs. Joshua Hites, $669, Dec. 30.
Initial appearances
JOHNSON, Damien Marshone. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; resisting an officer; failure to top for yield sign. Held without bond. Sounding docket Dec. 8.
KING, Leviticuz Benoit aka KING, Levi Benoit. Child abuse. Bond $7,500, Sounding docket Dec. 16.
WARNER, Dorcas Renee. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 16.
Revocation
THOMPSON Jr., Roy Lewis. Second-degree burglary; possession of controlled dangerous substance; possession of stolen copper; falsely personate another to create liability.
DUI arrest
MUELLER, Adam. Driving while impaired; transporting open container of beer; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
