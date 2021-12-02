Civil suits
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, vs. Andrew Sisemore, petition for judgment, $5,061.
In re: Elizabeth Walrath, et al., lost title.
In re: Melvin Todd Burk, lost title.
In re: Bodie D. Young, lost title.
In re: BG, a minor child, petition for grandparent visitation.
Debra Sue Adams, et al. vs. heirs of Cheatum Frankie Adams aka Cheatum Franklin Adams, et al., quiet title.
Small claims
Bell Finance vs.:
• Rick Wetzel, $704, Jan. 5.
• Ramone Webster, $343, Jan. 5.
• Jennifer Tuck, $525, Jan. 5.
• Tonya Ripka, $1,542, Jan. 5.
• Harlee Nelson, $473, Jan. 5.
• Dylan Moreno, $468, Jan. 5.
• Linda Jackson, $1,819, Jan. 5.
• Nicole Hernandez, $392, Jan. 5.
• David Gray, $890, Jan. 5.
• Melinda Feathers, $588, Jan. 5.
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs.:
• Jmari D. Davis, et al., $1,637, Dec. 22.
• Carl D. Burris, et al., $1,034, Dec. 22.
Nicholas Mosier vs. Chad Carrier, $5,000, Jan. 5.
Action Loan vs. Sonya Soap, $713, Jan. 5.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Tammy Wolf, $677, Jan. 5.
• Tonya Ripka, $477, Jan 5.
• David B. Gray, $588, Jan. 5.
• Antonio Cherry, $2,269, Jan. 5.
Initial appearances
BOITEL, Stoney Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 14.
CROWDER, Rosline. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; petit larceny. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 16.
JONES Jr., Frank Edward. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 14.
REED, Terrence Duane. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; petit larceny. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 16.
SIEBERT, Heather Arlene. Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket Dec. 14.
THOMAS, Darrien Marcell. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 16.
TONEY, Lindsay Ellen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 14.
WOODARD, Denise aka HAWKINS, Denise aka FOSTER Denise. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 14.
Dismissal
BROWN, Christopher Phillip. Aggravated assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
MARSHALL, Paul Everett. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Two eight-year and one five-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
WILSON, Justin M. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One three-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
