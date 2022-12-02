Muskogee County District Court 12.02.22

Marriage licenses
Frank Arlo Mowery, 56, and Michelle Ann Green, 52, both of Eufaula.
Joshua Forest Dill, 33, and Rea Lynn Lake, 33, both of Fort Gibson.
Divorce decree
Sarah Dawn Milligan vs. Ronald Milligan, incompatibility.
Protective order
Jose de Jesus Lopez Fuentes vs. Rosalba Guadalupe Rodriguez, Jan. 12.
Civil suits
In re: Jeffrey Riddle, lost title.
In re: Peter Farrell, lost title.
In re: Virgil Moffitt, lost title.
In re: Matthew Arion, lost title.
Roger Conrad vs. heirs of Wanda Shuey, quiet title.
Cathy Edwards, et al. vs. heirs of Timothy Piggee, et al., quiet title.
Small claims
Brandi Laughlin, et al. vs. Misty Jacobs, $7,500, Dec. 19.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Richard Jaye, $472, Dec. 23.
• Alye 'Jae Ratliff, $491, Dec. 23.
• Annette Shoemake, $522, Dec. 23.
• Owen Walker Jr., $580, Dec. 23.
Diamond Finance vs. Annette Shoemake, $829, Dec. 23.
America's Car Mar-Mart Inc. dba Car-Mart of Muskogee vs.:
• Troy Maldonado, $10,000, Jan. 13.
• Melody Hart, et al., $1,564, Jan. 13.
• April Wacoche, $4,124.38, Jan. 13.
Initial appearance
PEREZ, Jacob Henry. First-degree rape. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Dec. 16.
Dismissal
NEWTON, Brynton Dane. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
CRAWFORD, Byron D. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance. One five-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
SMITH, Matthew Keith. First-degree burglary; obstructing officer. One 13-year and one one-year suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrest
WILLIAMS, Arayonia Delvonta. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to carry security verification form in vehicle; expired license plate. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.